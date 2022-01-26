Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,294 StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,032,000.

Shares of APACU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

