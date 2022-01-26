Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,294 StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,032,000.

Shares of APACU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for StoneBridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:APACU)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.