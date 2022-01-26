Cohanzick Management LLC Boosts Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of RMGC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 3,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,158. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

