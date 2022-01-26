Cohanzick Management LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.82% of Itiquira Acquisition worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Capital LTD acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,596,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,719,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,852,000.

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 109,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

