Cohanzick Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) by 57.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

