Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.95% of G3 VRM Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGGV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.45.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

