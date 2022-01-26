Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $381.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.26.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785.
COIN opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $162.51 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.60.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
