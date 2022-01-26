Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $381.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $341,269,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $162.51 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

