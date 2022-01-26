Coldstack Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $180,637.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.40 or 0.06593709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.01 or 1.00027367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049300 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

