Colliers Securities Weighs in on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CVGI stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $261.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.50. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $79,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

