Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 5,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

