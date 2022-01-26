Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 5,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.