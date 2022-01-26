Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.30 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.94 ($7.89).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €7.42 ($8.44) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.13. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of €7.97 ($9.06). The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.