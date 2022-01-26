Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,610 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after buying an additional 233,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 567,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.