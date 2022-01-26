Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $229,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.37. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

