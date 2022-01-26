Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $2,774,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.31%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

