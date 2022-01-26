Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 99,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

