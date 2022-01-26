Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,812 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 74.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.00.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $365.05 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $319.01 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

