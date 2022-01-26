Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after acquiring an additional 548,569 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 244,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,536,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.28.

WIX stock opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.03 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.21.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

