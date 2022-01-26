Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.80

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and traded as high as $39.18. Community Financial shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 9,299 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market cap of $217.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. Equities analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter valued at $780,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

