Concentrix Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Concentrix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Concentrix stock opened at $176.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $191.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

