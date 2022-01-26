CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of CNMD traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.88. 239,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,253. CONMED has a 1-year low of $106.15 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

