Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 192.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,148,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,068,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,834 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,991,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

WPRT opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

