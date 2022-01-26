Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,150,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $881.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

