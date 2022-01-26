Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.28 Million in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 248,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

