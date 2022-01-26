Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 106.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth $223,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

