Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 122,570 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,570 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 363.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 177,890 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBI opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

