Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,901 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ICPT stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $454.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

