Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 93,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANGI opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

