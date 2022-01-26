Contrasting Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Altus Power alerts:

This table compares Altus Power and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy 12.30% 9.23% 2.80%

78.1% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and Eversource Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eversource Energy 1 6 2 0 2.11

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.33%. Eversource Energy has a consensus target price of $90.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Eversource Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and Eversource Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Eversource Energy $8.90 billion 3.27 $1.21 billion $3.44 24.61

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Altus Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Water Distribution segments operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The company was founded on July 1, 1966 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.