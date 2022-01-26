Cormark Weighs in on Capstone Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

TSE CS opened at C$6.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.37 and a 52-week high of C$6.83.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.