Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Down 2.9%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$4.04. 11,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 46,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$147.08 million and a PE ratio of -20.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.18.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.