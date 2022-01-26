Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 3669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,182,000 after acquiring an additional 181,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

