Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $88,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $485.57. 31,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,900. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.65. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

