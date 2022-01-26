Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

