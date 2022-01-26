Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $33,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 686,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

