Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $19.81

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $20.94. Couchbase shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 379 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

