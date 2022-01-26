Countryside Properties’ (CSP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 342 ($4.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSP. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 302.80 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 423.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.51. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 290.80 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Iain McPherson bought 55,935 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($314,690.97). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($269,725.13).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.