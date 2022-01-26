Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.36. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.87 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.85.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.