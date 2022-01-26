Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires 18,290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 238.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

