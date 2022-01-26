Cowen AND Company LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

