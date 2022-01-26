Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $904,000 in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 104,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

VLTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

