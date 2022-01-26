Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $319,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,504,000 after purchasing an additional 354,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

