CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.52. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 83,665 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $28.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.80.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

