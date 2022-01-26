Creative Planning Buys 146 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

RHI stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.23. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

