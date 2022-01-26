Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

