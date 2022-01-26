Creative Planning Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entegris were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Entegris by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Entegris by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entegris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

