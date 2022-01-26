Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

XSVM stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96.

