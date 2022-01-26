Creative Planning Purchases 1,427 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

