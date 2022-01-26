Creative Planning Raises Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,539,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AI. lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

AI opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -17.12. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

