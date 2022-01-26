Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Stock Price Down 8%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

About Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include super X-Fi, sound blasters, speakers, head phones and work solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.