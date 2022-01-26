Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,245,763 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $239,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enbridge by 134.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,807,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,273 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

