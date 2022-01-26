Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.41% of Fortinet worth $193,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $272.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.68.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.